From the past some time, the third instalment of Hera Pheri has been in the news for all controversial reasons. It all started when reports of Akshay Kumar walking out of the franchise made headlines and it later he cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason behind his actions. While a lot continues to b said and written about the same, many were wondering who would direct the 3rd instalment.

For the unversed, the first two instalments were helmed by Priyadarshani and Neeraj Vora, respectively. Along with Akki, the film starrer the iconic trio – of Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Now here’s the latest update about the film. Director Anees Bazmee in his latest interview has finally broken the silence if he will be directing the film or not. In the same conversation, he also reacted to Akshay Kumar quitting the franchise. Recently, the Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 director made an interesting revelation and stated that makers did approach him and want him to direct Hera Pheri 3.

Anees Bazmee told Hindustan Times, “It’s true that the makers (producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others) want me to do the film but I have a couple of things (projects) that I am looking forward to. Once I figure them out, things will be clearer. There are date issues as I am occupied, but I think we will sort that out.” “I am writing two films, which I plan to do during the next year. However, no cast has been finalised yet,” adding that he’s currently occupied with the scripts of two action-comedy films too.

When Anees Bazmee was asked about Akshay Kumar’s exit from the franchise, he cleared, “I do not pay attention to these controversies. When clarity will come, everyone will know. Tab tak jisko jo likhna hai, wo likh sakta hai.”

Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that Anees Bazmee is likely to team up with Varun Dhawan for a whacky comedy film. While there’s no confirmation on the same, fans are already excited for the same.

