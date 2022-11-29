Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names in Bollywood right now. Be it her acting skills, her fashion sense or her dancing skills, the actress has made a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Nora accidentally almost exposed her knickers while performing ‘Pachtaoge’ on the stage with heartthrob Vicky Kaushal but handled it like a true queen. Scroll below to watch the video.

Nora has now become an international sensation and was recently featured in Fifa’s 2022 anthem titled ‘Light The Sky’ and received immense love from her fans across the globe. She has over 43 million followers on Instagram and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2019 that Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal did a song together titled ‘Pachtaoge’. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song immediately became a massive hit upon the release and fans can’t stop gushing about Vicky and Nora’s chemistry in the same.

During the promotions, while Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi attempted to perform their song on the stage, the actress accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction and almost exposed her knickers in the viral video.

But guess what, the beauty handled the situation like a pro and aced the dance step with so much grace and made it look so effortless on the screen.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi accidentally almost exposing her knickers while performing ‘Pachtaoge’ with Vicky Kaushal during promotions? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Prateek Kuhad’s Breakup Announcement Creates A Meme-Fest, Netizens Troll Saying ‘Ab Jaagega Prateek Ka Arijit Singh’ & Ask”Kya Kasoor Hai Mera?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News