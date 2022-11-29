Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is currently performing well at the box office. While the audience is enjoying the comedy horror film in the theatres, they will be shocked to learn how much the cast members were paid for the film. The movie featured Varun and Kriti for the second time after they first shared screen space in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie Bhediya features talented cast members including actors namely Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar Sharma / Bhediya, Kriti Sanon as Dr Anika Mittal / Lady Bhediya, Abhishek Banerjee as Janardan “Jana”, Deepak Dobriyal as Panda, Saurabh Shukla as Bagga, Baharul Islam as Neli, among others.

Kriti Sanon

On the other hand, as per a recent Showbiz Galore report, it was revealed that the top actors in the film Bhediya charged a whopping amount for their appearances in the film. Beginning with Kriti Sanon, you would be stunned to know that she reportedly charged Rs 4 Crore for her role in the film.

Varun Dhawan

Moreover, according to Student Of The Year star Varun Dhawan earned a whopping amount of Rs 7 Crore to play the lead role in the film. The actor has been among the audience’s favourites for his stellar performing skills. His best work includes films namely Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, ABCD 2, October, Sui Dhaaga and many more.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee is among the budding actors in the industry whose recent appearances in the film have left a mark on audiences. The actor, who proved his acting mettle through the film Stree, is now a big star who charged Rs 45 Lakhs for his role in Bhediya, as claimed by a report by TellyChakkar.

Deepak Dobriyal

Tanu Weds Manu fame Deepak Dobriyal who never misses out to showcase his stellar acting skills on screen is also a part of Varun-Kriti starrer Bhediya. The actor reportedly pocketed Rs 1 Crore to play the pivotal role of Panda in the film.

Paalin Kabak

Paalin Kabak made his Bollywood debut essaying the role of Jomin in Bhediya. According to an India.com report, he charged a whopping amount of Rs 20 Lakhs.

