Entertainment industry often comes up with the most pleasant surprises. It was quite an exciting scenario to witness when Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were paired together for Adipurush. But could anyone ever imagine that they could start seeing each other? Strong rumours were rife for a while now but Varun Dhawan seems to have confirmed it all. Scroll below for all the details.

It has been a while now that gossip mill has been suggesting that romance is brewing between Kriti and Prabhas. A report recently even suggested that the lovebirds are taking it slow but are quite serious. Furthermore, the actress calling her co-star during Koffee With Karan appearance further fuelled speculations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been actively promoting their latest release, Bhediya, across the country. Owing to the same, they graced Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale. The leading star was seen in a fun conversation with judge Karan Johar in one of the viral videos. They could be seen talking about some list and KJo asked why Kriti’s name was not mentioned in it.

Reacting to the same, Varun Dhawan could be heard saying, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam…” Kriti Sanon could be seen interrupting and reacted, “Mai bhi yahi puchne wali thi.” But VD goes on and adds, “Kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai.”

When inquired further by Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan responded, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.”

Well, it is very well known that Prabhas is currently busy shooting with Deepika Padukone for Project K. Do we need any more proof?

Check out the viral video below:

We love the pairing of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. What about you?

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Reacts To ‘Replacement Star’ Tag After Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Hera Pheri 3 Fiasco: “It’s Tough To Ignore Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News