It is quite a task for Bollywood parents to protect their children amid the media glare. We have seen how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli constantly struggle amid their no-photo policy for Vamika. On the other hand, there’s Kareena Kapoor Khan who chose to be the cool mom and Taimur turned the most demanded amongst the paps. Will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor now choose the same route? Scroll below for all the details.

While there even remain pictures of Bebo from the hospital bed, so far Alia has kept her baby away from the camera. The couple even refrained from posing outside the hospital after discharge. Ralia also recently shared a post announcing her name but the faces were blurred.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have ultimately decided to follow the footsteps of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress knows that pictures of her daughter will be ultimately leaked, no matter how hard she tries to protect her. So rather they will not stress about it and go with the flow.

Furthermore, the report adds that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will try to not get clicked for the initial 6 months but after that, the actress will herself share pictures of Raha Kapoor. The lovebirds are also planning a vacation soon with their baby girl.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently on a maternity break. The actress has been enjoying this phase and is deeply involved with Raha Kapoor. Husband Ranbir has been supporting her throughout but will soon get back to work.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Animal in the pipeline.

