Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma share a great bond of friendship. The two have appeared in several films but their first association began with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. The film also marked the debut of the actress and she went on to act with the Bollywood star in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero.

The NH10 actress once spoke about how she has great respect for the superstar, as he made his mark in the industry despite being an outsider. She also revealed how feels comfortable around King Khan and the relationship they share. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma graced the show Yaadon Ki Baarat hosted by Sajid Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh. During the show, Anushka revealed, “I’m secretive as a person. Me zyada apne dil ki baatein kisiko batathi nhi hu. Me apne family members ke saath bhi zyada share nhi karti hu. But somehow, with him, me apni saari baatein karleti hu, khulke. Inke paas hai ek honesty hai, ek depth hai, and he does not judge you.”

King Khan then adds, “Actually na, strange sa, shuru se, humne kabi aisa baith ke dosti ki nhi. Ke aap puch rahe ho ki gadgets pe ho gayi. Ya koi common baat thi. Yaa hum kahin mile aur kaha chal wahan chalte hai. Aisa kuch bhi nhi hua. Actually jistarah se ek dusre ki space ki izzat karte hai, woh muje zyada acha lagta hai. Yeh kabhi bhi kisi bhi tarah se privacy me ya jagah me encroach nhi karti hai. Me khud bhi waisa hu. So I think that’s why we got closer. Jab me baat karna shuru karta hu ya yeh mujse baat karna shuru karte hai. We talk a lot of things, hum moment me zyada nhi karte, kyunki humein malum hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Shah Rukh Khan ✨ (@_iamsrk_k1)

For more updates on Bollywood, tune koimoi.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence On His Blockbuster Collaboration With Avengers’ Producer Kevin Feige & Says “I’m Seeing How We Can Collaborate…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News