SS Rajamouli happens to be one of the most popular and successful directors in the entertainment industry and it’s a dream come true for the actors to work with him. The last film that he directed was RRR which starred Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and the film turned out to be a magnificent success at the box office. Now, in a recent interview, the maestro opened up on collaborating with Avengers’ producer Kevin Feige and scroll below to read his response.

During the round of promotions ahead of the BAFTA nominations in the UK, the director opened up on working in Hollywood and specifically Marvel. Rajamouli received immense love and praise for RRR from overseas and the film did an incredible business globally with ₹1200 crore at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Total Film, SS Rajamouli opened up on collaborating with Marvel’s Kevin Feige and said, “There are a lot enquiries from Hollywood, but at present, I’m committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu, he’s a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him.”

SS Rajamouli further added, “But I would definitely like to learn so much from Hollywood, their style of working, their methodology. I’m seeing how we can collaborate and make it a richer experience.”

The RRR director earlier expressed his love for films like Braveheart and Ben-Hur and that someday he would try his hand on the Prince of Persia film adaptation.

We can’t wait for that already!

What are your thoughts on SS Rajamouli spilling the beans on a possible future collaboration with Marvel’s Kevin Feige? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When RRR Director SS Rajamouli Went To Find Original Creators (Who Didn’t Exist) Of A Film He Wanted To Take Inspiration From, Defining ‘Copying’ & ‘Adapting’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News