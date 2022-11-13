SS Rajamouli received unprecedented love and appreciation for his RRR. The film stormed the box office and went onto earn above 1000 crores gross globally. Apart from such a commercial success, the film is considered to be a cinematic gem. With so much praises in the kitty, the talks regarding part 2 are in full swing and recently Rajamouli just did the job of adding fuel to it. Keep reading to know more.

On several occasions, Rajamouli has shared that he never in dreams thought about the appreciation his magnum opus would receive among the western audience. We even saw an uproar on social media from overseas audience when the film wasn’t picked up as India’s official selection for Oscars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, SS Rajamouli is aggressively campaigning for RRR in Oscars. During one of the special screenings in Chicago, Rajamouli was asked about his plans for a sequel and the maverick filmmaker revealed about the positive developments on part 2. He said, “I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father (KV Vijayendra Prasad), who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story.”

Well, that’s really a big revelation about RRR 2 made by SS Rajamouli. However, even if it’s happening, one will need to wait longer as the director is working on his globe-trotting action adventure with Mahesh Babu. The film is expected to take at least 2 years for its full completion. Post finishing it, Rajamouli will start his work on RRR’s sequel.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates!

Must Read: Prabhas Ignoring Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit For Siddharth Anand’s Film, Might Face A Big Dent?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram