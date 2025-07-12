The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw EJ working Belle. Paulina filled Johnny in about what was uncovered. Jada interrogated Chanel about why she was threatening EJ at the time of the shooting. Meanwhile, Xander and Maggie clashed while Sarah tried to convince Philip to come clean.

From lurking danger and lost tracking to dilemmas and jury selection, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tate, Holly, and Ari preparing for a lake trip. On the other hand, Gabi vents to Javi while Sarah and Xander clash over their daughter Victoria once again. Sophia writes a letter, but to whom? And lastly, Doug faces a dilemma. How will he deal with this?

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Up next, Holly and Ari are in danger. Tate questions Doug about Holly’s whereabouts. Will this lead to some violence between the two? Kristen and Gwen catch up. Elsewhere, EJ makes a suggestion to Belle. Johnny and Chanel continue to support each other, but will it be enough to get through?

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Alex surprises Stephanie. Xander struggles to soothe a fussy Victoria. Is this going to make him realise that constantly arguing with Sarah will lead him nowhere? Thomas invites Cat to play with him and Chad. Gwen tells EJ she wants to move in. And lastly, Rafe fills Cat in on EJ’s sordid past.

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Tate confronts Doug while Holly and Ari fear for their lives. Will the former be able to find out where his girlfriend is? Gabi learns Ari never made it to the lake. Belle and EJ begin jury selection. Are the two going to be smart about this? Sophia spins a tale to Amy Choi. Will this land her in a mess?

Friday, July 18, 2025

The search for Ari and Holly is underway. Will Tate be able to find them? Xander comforts Gabi about her missing daughter. Sophia gets cold feet. Cat and Chad have an awkward run-in. And to wrap things up for the week ahead, Tate and Doug get help from Rafe. Will they be any successful?

