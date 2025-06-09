The previous week on Days of our Lives features John passing away and leaving the town heartbroken. Bo woke up from his coma after getting the miracle drug and reunited with his relieved family. On the other hand, Philip continued to remain unconscious after getting badly beaten up by Xander.

There’s drama, there’s sorrow, there are goodbyes and there is celebration that one will remember forever. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama that revolves around town Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 9, 2025

The first episode of the week features Salem preparing to say goodbye to John Black. It’s time to honor the character and his legacy as a husband, father, grandfather and patriarch of the soap opera. He came back from his mission and immediately jumped in to help retrieve the miracle drug for Bo.

He faced severe burns and could not make it, but he died a hero, the way everyone always saw him. The celebration of his life will be beautiful yet heartbreaking, especially his love story with Marlena who is left broken after John’s passing. All their friends and family members will pay tribute.

Jokes will be shared, stories will be told and John’s life and legacy will be honored. Belle will mention her father’s sense of humor and messages will be shared by Eric, Brady, Paul, Carrie, Roman, Kayla and more. Get your tissues ready as this is a moment of laughs and tears at the same time.

On the other hand, Steve gives Kayla big news. What could this be about? Is this related to John’s death or is this related to the hospital? When Brady comforts Rachel, who exactly will this moment go? And what could this be related to? Will they be able to figure out a solution for whatever issue it is?

Elsewhere, Ari shares a secret with Tate. Is he going to confide about her fling with Doug? Or is this related to something else instead? Will Tate tell Holly about the fling if he does find out about it from Arianna? On the other hand, Roman reassures a worried Eric. Will he be successful or not?

Meanhie, Philip is still bedridden and unconscious. Will Kate’s belief and hope lead to results? Will he wake up and get back to healing or is there more trouble on the horizon for him? Stay tuned to know more details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Love Island USA Season 7: Meet The New Wildcard Bombshells Of Ariana Madix Hosted Dating Reality Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News