Love Island USA is back and messier than ever. From love triangles and hit pairings to make-out sessions and couplings, the dating reality series has seen it all. The seventh season of the show features a whole new group of singles vying for connection, romance, intimacy, or just fun with no strings.

Ariana Madix is back to host the edition, and the first few episodes already witnessed a lot of drama with pairings changing and the introduction of two new wildcards, also known as bombshells in the Love Island language. The two new contestants are intriguing, and here’s what we know about them.

Love Island USA Season 7: Meet The New Wildcard Bombshells

Season 7 of Love Island is currently airing, and the two bombshells are Charlie Georgiou and Cierra Ortega. The duo is here to light up the Fiji nights and cause complications between the OG contestants. They made their entry after a game of blindfolded kissing, shocking the participants.

Charlie is a 27-year-old from Birmingham, UK. He is a model and aspiring actor and singer. He recently moved to Australia and appeared on Channel 4’s Tempting Fortune in 2023. Cierra is a 25-year-old from Arizona. She is a content creator based in Los Angeles.

Apart from her digital presence online, she is friends with Johnnie Garcia and Kassy Castillo from seasons 5 and 6. During his intro, Charlie said, “I’m tall, tanned, girls usually say I’ve got nice lips, and they like kissing them.” He added, “Now that I’m here, it’s only just begun,” referring to the season.

As for Cierra, her introduction said, “I’m the full package: brains, beauty, and boobs. I don’t care whose toes I have to step on. If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place.” The original cast members are now challenged into stepping their game up and actually going all out.

Love Island USA Season 7: Original Contestants

The girls include Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Florida, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Alabama, and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Florida. Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, North Carolina.

The boys include Ace Greene from Los Angeles, California, Austin Shepard from Northville, Michigan, Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Jeremiah Brown from Los Angeles, California, and Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Florida. Charlie and Cierra are the new additions.

Season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025, on Peacock. There was a technical delay on the day of the premiere, which lasted about 45 minutes, but once that was solved, the contestants were officially introduced as the first episode streamed on the platform. The winning cash prize is $100,000.

