When one asks about the most popular dating reality television shows, the Love Island franchise is on the tips of everyone’s tongues. From UK to US versions and spinoff editions due to the demand, the Love Island universe has seen it all. Love Island: All Stars first premiered in January 2024 for the fans and received a positive response from them, thus leading to more of it.

Now, the second season of the spinoff is here and the audience is excited to dive into the world yet again. The show revolves around contestants of the Love Island universe returning for a second chance at living it up on the series. Here’s everything we know about the new edition of Love Island: All Stars including premiere date and the names of the returning participants.

Love Island All Stars Season 2: Premiere Date & What To Expect

Season two of Love Island All Stars premiered on January 13 on ITV2 and is available to stream on ITVX. Fans can expect fun, romance, flirting, new wildcards, dumpings, and more as they aim to reach the finale and win the hearts of the audience who will vote to decide which couple wins £50,000 and the title of the show. Maya Jama is back to host the competitive series.

Love Island All Stars Season 2: Cast

Curtis Pritchard is in a different stage of his life and he is considering the idea of settling down and hopes to leave with someone. Catherine Agbaje wants to find love again and give the show another shot. Olivia Hawkins is single and feels ready to meet a nice man. Elma Pazar wants to have fun and enjoy the experience after his time was cut short the last time around.

Kaz Crossley had a great experience last time and now that he feels more mature, he is ready to find a relationship. Ronnie Vint learnt a lot from his last experience and feels he has wisened up. He is quite looking forward to finding someone his type. Gabby Allen runs her own business, has grown up a lot since she was last on the show and hopes to find the one this time.

Luca Bish wants to have a good time “with the possibility of ending up with someone.” Scott Thomas has been working on “sobriety, personal growth, self-development” over the last couple of years and feels he knows who he is and wants to settle down. India Reynolds is looking forward to getting to know people through the show. Nas Majeed feels it’s a full circle moment.

He wants to find someone on the series and “make it everlasting.” Marcel Sommerville thinks every time his life is at a crossroads, he always gets the opportunity to be on Love Island and he wants to give it a shot again.

