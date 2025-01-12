Nine million dollars. That’s how much Matthew Perry spent trying to get sober – a jaw-dropping figure that feels more like a blockbuster budget than a personal recovery journey. But Perry’s story isn’t just about numbers; it’s about grit, survival, and some Friends-level support. Perry dropped the figure in a no-holds-barred chat with The New York Times while promoting his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

“I’ve probably spent USD $9 million… or something trying to get sober,” he revealed. Oh, and he just marked 18 months of sobriety – chalk that up as a significant win. But it wasn’t all victory laps and celebration cakes. At one point, Jennifer Aniston herself stepped in for a brutally honest moment. Perry recalled the gut punch of Aniston confronting him about his alcohol abuse. “Imagine how scary a moment that was,” he admitted. “She was the one who reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”

If you thought being Chandler Bing came with a safety net, think again. Perry’s struggles began even as Friends skyrocketed in popularity. Alcoholism started taking hold early on, and while his character had the snarky one-liners, Matthew Perry was fighting a quieter battle behind the scenes. It only got darker. By his own admission, Perry was popping 55 Vicodin pills a day. “At the time, I should have been the toast of the town,” he shared. “[Instead] I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.”

And then, in 2018, his addiction nearly killed him. While the public heard about a “gastrointestinal perforation,” the truth was far grimmer: Perry’s colon burst from opioid abuse. Cue five months in the hospital, two weeks in a coma, and nine months with a colostomy bag. But if anyone deserves a gold medal for patience, it’s the Friends cast. Perry compared them to penguins, saying, “When one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up… That’s kind of what the cast did for me.”

From 1994 to 2004, Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing with unmatched wit and charm, making Friends a global phenomenon. But fame, money, and a hit show couldn’t shield him from the harsh reality of addiction.

