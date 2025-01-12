The Yellowstone universe consists of prequels, sequels, and spinoffs. A few of them are still in production, some have aired and showcased a much older generation of the Dutton family. Here’s a brief guide to the connected characters and how the ranch-based family shaped into what it now is.

The Dutton Family Tree: 1883

James Dutton

James, played by Tim McGraw, is a farmer from Tennessee who has seen the Civil War, served in the army, and has faced life as a prisoner. His wife is Margaret and they have two children Elsa and John. They settle down in Montana where the now famous Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is based.

Margaret Dutton

Margaret, played by Faith Hill, is the wife of James and is a confident and strong woman. She is his source of support and is very protective of her family and has to deal with the death of her daughter and eldest child Elsa.

Elsa Dutton

Elsa, played by Isabel May, is the daughter of Margaret and James. She was skilled at riding horseback and was a talented young woman. She fell in love with Ennis but he was shot by bandits before they could marry. Elsa then married Sam but was shot by an arrow and died on a wagon train.

Sam

Sam, played by Martin Sensmeier, is the husband of Elsa and a warrior. He chose to stay behind while she traveled ahead with her family. Elsa told him she would return to him after the journey but she was killed before it.

Claire Dutton

Claire, played by Dawn Olivieri, is the sister of James and has a daughter Mary Abel with her husband Henry who is dead. After her daughter was shot dead, she Claire died by suicide right next to her daughter’s grave.

Henry

Henry is the husband of Claire and the father of Mary Abel. He died not too long after and left his wife and daughter to travel with his brother’s family.

Mary Dutton

Mary, played by Emma Malouff, is the daughter of Claire and Henry. She was shot dead during the Duttin family’s journey after which her mother also committed suicide from the grief and heartbreak of losing her child.

The Dutton Family Tree: 1923

Jacob Dutton

Jacob, played by Harrison Ford, is the brother of James and Claire. He got married to Cara and worked on the Montana land with his nephews.

Cara Dutton

Cara, played by Helen Mirren, is the wife of Jacob. As an immigrant, she has a lot of harrowing experiences but she stands tall and is more than willing to take on her role as the head of the family in tough times.

John Dutton Sr.

John, played by James Badge Dale, is the son of Margaret and James. He lived his life in Montana and worked on his family land. He married Emma and they had a son Jack. John was killed in an ambush by enemies.

Emma Dutton

Emma, played by Marley Shelton, is the wife of John Sr. and the mother of Jack. When John was killed by the family’s enemies, she died by suicide.

Jack Dutton

Jack, played by Darren Mann, worked on the Montana ranch of the Duttons with his family. He eventually married Elizabeth, another local rancher.

Elizabeth Dutton

Elizabeth is the wife of Jack and used to study at the East Coast before she returned back home to Montana and decided to marry the love of her life.

Spencer Dutton

Spencer, played by Brandon Sklenar, is the other son of Margaret and James. He witnessed the war and eventually decided to become a game hunter. He met Alexandra in Africa and the two eventually tied the knot.

Alexandra Dutton

Alexandra, played by Julia Schlaepfer, is free-spirited, independent and the wife of Spencer. The two fell in love, got married and returned to Montana.

The Dutton Family Tree: Yellowstone

John Dutton II

John II is the second John in the Dutton family, as the name suggests. He is the father of John III and the grandfather of his children. He is also the direct descendant of 1883’s characters Margaret and James Dutton.

John Dutton III

John III, played by Kevin Costner, is the main star of Yellowstone. He is the owner of the Yellowstone Ranch and enjoys a very powerful position. John has his own set of rules to live his life by and they include not following the law to achieve what he wants. He is married to Evelyn and has four kids namely Lee, Jamie, Beth, and Kacey. He was killed by Jamie and Sarah.

Evelyn Dutton

Evelyn, played by Gretchen Mol, is the wife of John III but she died in a horseback riding accident when their kids were young. Her death really traumatized Beth and Kayce who were with her at the time of the accident.

Lee Dutton

Lee, played by Dave Annable, is the eldest son of Evelyn and John. After he was killed, the rest of his siblings fought over the Dutton inheritance.

Jamie Dutton

Jamie, played by Wes Bentley, is the son of Evelyn and John III. He has craved validation and approval all his life and harbored resentment for his father. He also shared an enmity with his sister Beth. He later finds out that he is adopted and not the biological son of Evelyn and John. He has a son with Christina and murdered his father with his girlfriend Sarah. Beth kills him at the end of season 5 during their violent and explosive physical fight.

Christina

Christina, played by Katherine Cunningham, was involved with Jamie and the two have a son. She encouraged him to work against his family.

Beth Dutton

Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, is the daughter of Evelyn and John. She is fierce and no-nonsense in every aspect of her life. She falls in love with Rip and gets married to him. When Beth found out Jamie killed their father, she made sure to set out a plan of action to enact her revenge for the same.

Rip Wheeler

Rip, played by Cole Hauser, is Beth’s husband and John’s right-hand man. He remained fiercely loyal to both of them throughout. Even though Beth and him had feelings for each other since they were teenagers, they had to wade through a lot of obstacles to reach their own happily-ever-after.

Kayce Dutton

Kayce, played by Luke Grimes, is the son of Evelyn and John and the youngest of the siblings. He is a former Navy Seal and has a hot-cold equation with his father. He got married to Monica and the two have a son named Tate who he attempted to keep away from the Dutton family.

Monica Dutton

Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille, is the wife of Kayce and the mother of Tate. She was raised on the Broken Rock Reservation and used to be a teacher. She does not trust the Duttons and wants to keep away from them.

Tate Dutton

Tate, played by Brecken Merrill, is the son of Monica and Kayce. He loves the ranch, the horses, the cowboy life and is not nearly as unsettled about the family as his parents. John considered him the future of the Duttons.

