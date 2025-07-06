There’s one mini-series buried among the endless Netflix options that keeps popping up in recommendations from those who’ve already discovered it. It is not new and not what you would expect to find trending, but it has quietly built a reputation that few shows manage. Giri/Haji, with a perfect score of 100 from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a wave of praise online, has become one of those shows people can’t stop pushing others to watch.

What Is Netflix’s Giri/Haji About?

First aired on the BBC back in 2019 before making its way to Netflix in 2020, the show blends Japanese and British storytelling in a way that makes it stand out immediately. It is set between the streets of Tokyo and the alleys of London and centers on detective Kenzo Mori, who lands in England searching for answers about a murder tied to Japan’s criminal underworld, per Unilad.

Kenzo’s brother, who was once thought to be dead, somehow gets tangled in the middle of it all and drags Kenzo into a dark world that is not confined by a single border. The plot is fast-paced and uncovers the events through unlikely alliances and slow-burning tension that holds the viewers’ attention. London’s dark corners and Tokyo’s weight of honor both play heavy roles in the story.

this shot from Giri/Haji has already won me over pic.twitter.com/VQ1uNRF1ah — ✩ 𝖙𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖇𝖑𝖊 ✩ (@sixxdouble6) April 29, 2024

Netflix Viewers Keep Recommending Giri/Haji

One name that keeps surfacing in conversations around hidden gems is Giri/Haji. This series led the charge in a recent Reddit thread asking for under-watched Netflix titles worth checking out.

Viewers also heaped praise on the show on X. One user tweeted, “If you have never seen Giri Haji (Duty/Shame) then I highly recommend it. Rewatching with my 19yo and it’s even better than I remember (Netflix). I adore Rodney.” Another asked, “Is anyone else watching Giri/Haji on Netflix/BBC? I’m three episodes in and it’s so good. It’s gorgeously shot and when it occasionally switches to animation, it’s beautiful. Highly recommend.”

If you have never seen Giri Haji (Duty/Shame) then I highly recommend it. Rewatching with my 19yo and it’s even better than I remember (Netflix). I adore Rodney. pic.twitter.com/leWi5ASMV0 — Jo Callaghan (@JoCallaghanKat) April 20, 2024

Is anyone else watching Giri/Haji on Netflix/BBC? I’m three episodes in and it’s so good. It’s gorgeously shot and when it occasionally switches to animation, it’s beautiful. Highly recommend. pic.twitter.com/4W8gLcYd3H — Andy Blanchard (@AndyTheBlanch) January 18, 2020

A third penned, “I know I’m late to GIRI/HAJI @netflix, but wow. Such a beautiful collision of 2 worlds & gorgeous work top to bottom. I did not want it to end-but what an ending. 👏🏻👏🏻 “

I know I’m late to GIRI/HAJI @netflix, but wow. Such a beautiful collision of 2 worlds & gorgeous work top to bottom. I did not want it to end-but what an ending. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2QCDXckYtB — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) March 23, 2023

Someone else wrote, “For me, it’s the ending scene of Giri/Haji a limited series on Netflix. It’s a black and white dance sequence that lives rent free in my head primarily for the choreography and musical score.”

For me, it’s the ending scene of Giri/Haji a limited series on Netflix. It’s a black and white dance sequence that lives rent free in my head primarily for the choreography and musical score. https://t.co/YgdgV2yMYI pic.twitter.com/DDfJMi6hY2 — Coach Dyno (@coachdynoDFO) August 4, 2024

More than a few viewers described the last episode as unforgettable. Now, with over 8 million hours streamed and praise that keeps resurfacing, this one deserves a spot in the queue. All eight episodes are already waiting on Netflix.

