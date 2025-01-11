Hold up. Did you think the Oscars slap was just about GI Jane jokes? Think again. Chris Rock claimed Jada Pinkett Smith was the spark that resulted in the showdown with Will Smith in 2022. Rock opened up about the incident during his Netflix special. According to him, the drama started in 2016, when Will didn’t get an Oscar nomination for Concussion.

Enter Jada, who supposedly told Rock he should bail on hosting the Oscars because Will got snubbed. “Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars,” Rock shared. “I shouldn’t host ‘cause her man didn’t get nominated for Concussion.” But Rock didn’t back down. Instead of listening to Jada’s request, he went ahead and hosted the event. Fast-forward to the 2022 Oscars, when Rock made his now-infamous joke about Jada’s shaved head, and we all know what happened next.

Will stormed the stage and slapped Rock across the face. But Chris Rock insists it was years of tension coming to a head. That slap? It wasn’t just a one-off. “That’s how it is – she starts it, I finish it, OK?” Rock fired back in his special. “That’s what the f*** happened. Nobody’s picking on her. She started this s***.” Rock’s not pulling any punches now!

And let’s talk about that smack for a second. “I got smacked at the f***ing Oscars by this motherf*****,” Chris Rock said, owning the moment with classic humor. Then, like the legend he is, he lightened the mood: “Did it hurt? It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.” That’s right, Summertime—the iconic theme from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Rock threw nostalgia into the mix, even when dealing with a moment as intense as that slap.

Rock wasn’t about to act all sad and bruised about it. In true comedian style, he told the world: “I’m not a victim. I took that hit like Pacquiao.” Mic drop. And just to add a bit of spice to the mix, Rock cracked a joke about the size difference between him and Will. “Will Smith is significantly bigger than me,” he said. “We are not the same size, okay?” Then he hit us with: “Will Smith does movies with his shirt off. You’ve never seen me do a movie with my shirt off.”

So yeah, according to Rock, Jada wasn’t just a bystander in all this. She was the one who allegedly started it all, and Rock’s taking no prisoners with his version of the story. And while the world still waits for Will and Jada’s side of things, Chris Rock is out here living his best (and funniest) life.

