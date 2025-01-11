Kraven the Hunter suffered the same fate as the previous Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies except Venom 3. The film is nowhere on the grid, and nobody is even talking about it. However bad its box office fate, maybe it might get a chance to redeem itself as Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film is set to arrive online very soon. Scroll below for the deets.

About the film-

The film was directed by JC Chandor, best known for writing and directing critically acclaimed films, Margin Call, All is Lost, and A Most Violent Year. The English actor appears in the titular role alongside Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe in the supporting cast. The movie reportedly faced two years of delays and finally came out in December 2024.

Kraven the Hunter opened to generally negative reviews, and there was no positive word of mouth to help the movie at the cinema. It was released while biggies like Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II were also playing in the US. The critics have it a revolting 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience was much kinder to them, as they gave it 74%. It is a stand-alone movie about one of the greatest Marvel villains, Kraven.

It follows Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences. This motivates him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

Its box office performance-

Kraven the Hunter was already predicted to have a disastrous opening, yet it landed below the projected range of $13-$16 million in the US. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film collected $11 million on its three-day opening weekend, even below Madame Web’s $15.3 million opening.

Meanwhile, the film saw only a $26 million global opening. The film has so far collected $24.09 million at the US box office and $34.86 million overseas. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film has only managed to collect $58.95 million worldwide. It reportedly had a production budget between $110-$130 million.

When & where to watch it online?

According to When to Stream’s report, the Sony Pictures movie is expected to be released on VOD and digital platforms next week on January 14. The film was released in theatres in the US on December 13, 2024. It is available to pre-order on Amazon Prime Video for $24.99.

