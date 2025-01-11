Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on track to sabotage not one but the global haul of two films soon. It is awfully close to surpassing the worldwide collections of It Ends With Us and Alien: Romulus. It has also beaten the critically acclaimed and financially successful animated feature of 2024, The Wild Robot. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It Ends With Us made a lot of news owing to the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. It is still ongoing, but keeping the scandal aside, the film is a remarkable success as it had an estimated budget of $25 million and raked in a marvelous $350.99 million globally. Meanwhile, Alien: Romulus is also a box office success, which earned over $100 million in China. The worldwide collection of Fede Alvarez’s movie is $350.86 million. Blake Lively’s film is #16, and Cailee Spaeny’s is #17 on the worldwide box office 2024 list.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is performing well at the US box office but is facing stiff competition from Nosferatu. Although it bested Mufasa: The Lion King during the opening weekend, it is now below the Disney feature. It is, however, in the lead with its domestic cume and is beating Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kung Fu Panda 4’s domestic hauls. It will thus enter the top 10 2024 releases at the US box office despite playing in just 3,746 theatres.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic 3 collected $1 million on its 3rd Thursday, reaching the $193.5 million cume in the United States. At the overseas box office the film by Jeff Fowler crossed the $150 million and now stands at a $156.19 million international cume. The movie’s worldwide collection of the action-adventure flick is $349.7 million so far. It is enjoying a spot at #18 of the 2024’s highest-grossers list worldwide, but that ought to change soon.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is less than $3 million away from the global totals of Alien: Romulus’ $350.86 million, and It Ends With Us’ $350.99 million as the #16 highest-grossing film of 2024. Hopefully, Sonic 3 will achieve that before entering the weekend, and it will be achieved with its Friday numbers.

The movie collected a strong $21.4 million last weekend, and if it manages to earn a similar amount, it might beat or be close to surpassing Twisters‘ $370.96 million global haul and enter the top 15. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

