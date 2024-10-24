Twisters Streaming Dates Revealed: Here's What You Need to Know!

A standalone sequel to 1996 Twister, Twisters has a streaming release date, and the audience can gear up to get twisted within the movie. Directed by Lee Issac Chung, the movie is led by a star-studded cast that includes Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, David Corenswet, Katy O’Brian, and Kiernan Shipka.

Twisters Streaming Release Date

As announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, Twisters will stream on Peacock on November 15 and has also been available to rent or purchase on digital platforms since August 13.

Wow, happy birthday to Glen Powell and also to me 🥵#Twisters arrives November 15 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/iUm6blEVBt — Peacock (@peacock) October 21, 2024

The movie was released three months ago in theaters and followed a fresh group of scientists testing a state-of-the-art tornado tracking system. As they chase these deadly storms across central Oklahoma, they find themselves in the path of an unprecedented series of rapidly intensifying tornadoes. What starts as a scientific mission quickly turns into a high-stakes battle for survival as the team confronts nature’s fury head-on.

What Will Stream Release Mean for Twisters?

Twisters was among summer’s biggest blockbusters and will soon be available for watching at home. The movie made $80.5 million in its opening weekend and grossed $370 million globally at the box office. The film garnered much acclaim for its visuals, and it was popular in theaters like 4DX, where audiences can experience wind, rain, and seat movement during the screening. Twisters became the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year.

Given its whopping box office earnings, Twisters’ release on Peacock will add substantially to its success. Moreover, the movie received positive reviews, resulting in a substantial score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 91% on Popcornmeter.

This PG-13 movie has captivated its viewers with its mix of compelling characters and stunning visual effects. Besides, viewers feel it successfully captures the magic of the classic ’90 blockbuster.

