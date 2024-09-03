Glen Powell is taking the theatres by storm with his latest movie, Twisters, which is standing firm despite several other films in the theatres. From starting with small roles, he is quite the sensation in Hollywood today. He started his career around two decades ago and is getting his due credit now. Today, we have brought you Powell’s last five films at the worldwide box office, including the latest film, Twisters. Keep scrolling for more.

Some of his early works include minor roles on television and in films such as Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Fast Food Nation. He gained recognition after appearing in Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick. It grew with Anyone But You opposite Sydney Sweeney, and his dark comedy Hitman received positive reviews from the critics.

Glen Powell starrer Twisters came out in July, and despite being available on digital platforms, the film is still doing decent business at the box office. His last movie, Hitman, was released in select theatres in the United States. Hence, we will be keeping that out of the list. The actor is also winning loads of brownie points with smouldering looks. According to The Numbers, Glen Powell has appeared in nine films with the leading actor credit, and his aggregate box office is $606.92 million globally.

Here are the actor’s last five films, including Twisters, and their global box office collections, as per Box Office Mojo.

Twisters – $361.63 million Anyone But You – $220.23 million Devotion – $21.76 million Top Gun: Maverick – $1.49 billion Hidden Figures – $235.95 million

On the professional front, Glen Powell will appear in Huntington, a black comedy thriller film. It is being directed by John Patton Ford and it will also feature Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

