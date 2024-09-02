Alien: Romulus by Fede Alvarez is successfully scaring the audience in cinemas and thus moving ahead at the box office. The film’s performance at the Chinese box office is eye-catching, but the movie is doing well in its domestic turf as well. Its latest North American cume has enabled the movie to surpass James Cameron-directed Aliens’ domestic haul. Scroll below for the deets.

It is part of the most popular sci-fi Alien franchise. The first movie, Alien, was released in 1979 and directed by Ridley Scott. The sequel came out after several years in 1986, and James Cameron directed it. This second installment was set in the distant future and starred Sigourney Weaver as the iconic Ellen Ripley, the sole survivor of an alien attack on her ship. The movie also featured Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser, Lance Henriksen, and others in supporting roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s report, Alien Romulus collected an estimated $11.5 million in its four-day long weekend owing to the extra holiday on Monday because of Labor Day. It has reached a total of $91 million at the North American box office after its 3rd weekend, and with that, the latest addition in the sci-fi franchise has surpassed James Cameron helmed Aliens.

James Cameron directed Aliens collected an impressive $85.16 million, as per Box Office Mojo and Alien: Romulus has beaten that by a significant margin, becoming the second highest-grossing movie in the franchise at the North American box office. Check out the film and domestic collections in descending order.

Prometheus (2012) – $126.47 million Alien: Romulus (2024)- $91 million [and counting] Aliens (1986) – $85.16 million Alien (1979) – $84.20 million Alien: Covenant (2017) – $74.26 million Alien3 (1992) – $55.47 million Alien: Resurrection (1997) – $47.79 million

At the overseas box office, Alien: Romulus collected $194.70 million and thus reached a $285.65 million global cume. The film by Fede Alvarez was released in theatres on August 16.

