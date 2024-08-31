Alien: Romulus has intrigued the audience in China enough to be ruling at #1 as it reaches its third weekend there. It is just a few thousand dollars away from beating Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, also known as GOTG Vol 3. It is also gearing up to be the eighth highest-grossing Hollywood movie post-COVID in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The latest installment in the Alien franchise is on its way to beating its prequel, Alien: Covenant. The movie was released in 2017 and collected around $240.89 million at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Marvel’s GOTG Vol 3 was released last year and was the only Marvel movie that was appreciated by the fans besides doing well at the box office. It was James Gunn’s last movie at Marvel Studios, as he took charge of the DC Universe along with Peter Safran.

Luiz Fernando, the trade analyst’s box office report, revealed that Alien: Romulus is doing pretty well at the Chinese box office. It is still ruling at #1 as it reaches its third weekend there. The sci-fi horror flick starring Cailee Spaeny collected $2.6 million on the third Friday when it played over 81K screenings. The film reportedly dropped 54.4% from last Friday.

The report revealed that Alien: Romulus has reached a $86.8 million cume, which is less than half a million away from surpassing GOTG Vol 3’s $86.9 million run in China. It will then aim for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Free Guy‘s lifetime collections by this weekend. It will then become the eighth highest-grossing Hollywood film in China post-COVID. The sci-fi flick has collected $330K in pre-sales for the third Saturday and is playing in 84K screenings.

Fede Alvarez’s movie is expected to collect $100 million in the coming week. It aims to earn $8 million—$11 million on its third weekend. Alien: Romulus, led by Cailee Spaeny, was released in theatres on August 16.

