American sci-fi Alien: Romulus will open at the theatres this Friday, and fans of this franchise are thrilled to witness the latest addition. It is part of the Alien franchise and a standalone movie directed by Fede Alvarez. Ahead of the theatrical release, the early reviews are in, and they are quite in favor of the movie. Keep scrolling to find out.

For the uninitiated, it is the seventh movie in the Alien franchise, which began with Ridley Scott‘s 1979 film. The sequel, Aliens, was directed by James Cameron and released in 1986. Now, the upcoming standalone movie is an interquel set between the events of the 1979 film and the 186 one.

Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romoulus features crucial roles for Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. The film was written by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. The story revolves around a group of young space colonists who, while scavenging a derelict space station, come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The movie critics have shared their views on Alien: Romulus on social media platform X, and you can check them out below:

Tropical Joe wrote, “I will not shut up about the #AlienRomulus ending; it gets even more messed up with a second viewing cause you notice the little details that make it more macabre. The SOUND DESIGN of this film is exquisite, and it crescendoes heavy in the final 20 mins. For me, hats off for taking elements that we know from the franchise and twisting them in a way that would even make John Carpenter proud. Again these are just my opinions, it’s pretty rad.

I will not shut up about the #AlienRomulus ending it gets even more messed up with a second viewing cause you notice the little details that make it more macabre The SOUND DESIGN of this film is exquisite and it crescendoes heavy in the final 20 mins For me, hats off for… pic.twitter.com/tHwiaezXcJ — TropicalJoe (@imTropicalJoe) August 13, 2024

Another film critic, Sean Tajipour, said, “#AlienRomulus is the sci-fi horror masterpiece we’ve been waiting for! @fedalvar has taken the franchise back to its roots in the most terrifying way possible. Every moment is edge-of-your-seat tension and is everything you’d want from an Alien movie and more…”

#AlienRomulus is the sci-fi horror masterpiece we've been waiting for! @fedalvar has taken the franchise back to its roots in the most terrifying way possible. Every moment is edge-of-your-seat tension and is everything you'd want from an Alien movie and more. Best Alien film in… pic.twitter.com/Lxv3rynRu1 — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) August 13, 2024

Journalist Daniel Howat stated, “ALIEN: ROMULUS adds plenty of clever new twists and effective scares, making it another gripping entry in the franchise. This prioritizes thrills over depth, but it works surprisingly well. A claustrophobic, chaotic ride, as all ALIEN films should be.”

ALIEN: ROMULUS adds plenty of clever new twists and effective scares, making it another gripping entry in the franchise. This prioritizes thrills over depth, but it works surprisingly well. A claustrophobic, chaotic ride, as all ALIEN films should be. pic.twitter.com/OsFI6XWOfv — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) August 13, 2024

Epic Film Guys wrote, “#AlienRomulus is the best Alien movie since Aliens. A tense, visceral thrill ride that will send shivers down your spine. Fede Alvarez has crafted the perfect living organism in cinematic form. A much-needed rejuvenation for the franchise.”

#AlienRomulus is the best Alien movie since Aliens. A tense, visceral thrill ride that will send shivers down your spine. Fede Alvarez has crafted the perfect living organism in cinematic form. A much-needed rejuvenation for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/tk7RwBqB9Y — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) August 13, 2024

Borys Kit writes, “ALIEN: ROMULUS: Has all the great hallmarks of what you would expect in an Alien flick but never feels like it’s pandering to nostalgia or fan service…and even goes into a crazy new direction. Fede Alvarez & the cast just gave birth to summer’s best movie.”

ALIEN: ROMULUS: Has all the great hallmarks of what you would expect in an Alien flick but never feels like it’s pandering to nostalgia or fan service…and even goes into a crazy new direction. Fede Alvarez & the cast just gave birth to summer’s best movie. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 13, 2024

Senior reporter Germain Lussier thinks, “#AlienRomulus is a bonkers roller coaster ride through the previous six Alien movies, using bits of all them, to tell a focused, mostly standalone story filled with glorious gore & scares. It gets better as it goes along, ending with a phenomenal big swing of a third act.”

#AlienRomulus is a bonkers roller coaster ride through the previous six Alien movies, using bits of all them, to tell a focused, mostly standalone story filled with glorious gore & scares. It gets better as it goes along, ending with a phenomenal big swing of a third act. pic.twitter.com/mY8Hkbe0gD — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 13, 2024

Zach Pope wrote, “Fede Alvarez has outdone himself with his best film yet! #AlienRomulus isn’t just a love letter; it’s an amalgamation of the alien franchise as a whole. Beautiful, terrifying, gnarly, weird, twisted, grotesque, gory, & most of all deeply layered with mythology/ideas….”

Fede Alvarez has outdone himself with his best film yet! #AlienRomulus isn’t just a love letter it’s an amalgamation of the alien franchise as a whole. Beautiful, terrifying, gnarly, weird, twisted, grotesque, gory, & most of all deeply layered with mythology/ideas. I’m a bit… pic.twitter.com/fB48iRnaxU — Zach Pope (@popetheking) August 13, 2024

Shaurya Chawla wrote, “ALIEN: ROMULUS: probably the best one since ALIENS, at least in terms of the tension it creates. Definitely plays some of the greatest hits of the series but in a fun way, and Fede Álvarez directs it really well. Visually terrific, and yes, the third act is BONKERS. #AlienRomulus”

ALIEN: ROMULUS: probably the best one since ALIENS, at least in terms of the tension it creates. Definitely plays some of the greatest hits of the series but in a fun way, and Fede Álvarez directs it really well. Visually terrific, and yes, the third act is BONKERS. #AlienRomulus pic.twitter.com/tDC0LED5Ok — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) August 13, 2024

Rachel Leishman said, “#AlienRomulus is the first time I have been terrified during one of the Alien movies. Cailee Spaeny’s Rain is a perfect character to follow on this journey and through Fede Álvarez’s twists and turns, you never really know where Romulus is headed. The 3rd act is truly WILD…”

#AlienRomulus is the first time I have been terrified during one of the Alien movies. Cailee Spaeny's Rain is a perfect character to follow on this journey and through Fede Álvarez's twists and turns, you never really know where Romulus is headed. The 3rd act is truly WILD. I dig… pic.twitter.com/vEaiz5966B — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 13, 2024

an especially dangerous dug called Brendan wrote, “ALIEN: ROMULUS is mostly a gratuitous nostalgia play, remixing what came before with some occasionally strong thrills, but in a franchise famous for its psychosexual weirdness, it’s the safest, blandest and most vapid the series has ever been. I did not love it.”

ALIEN: ROMULUS is mostly a gratuitous nostalgia play, remixing what came before with some occasionally strong thrills, but in a franchise famous for its psychosexual weirdness, it's the safest, blandest and most vapid the series has ever been. I did not love it pic.twitter.com/n3RtpYvXgJ — an especially dangerous dug called Brendan (@metaplexmovies) August 13, 2024

Fede Alvarez directed Alien: Romulus starring Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson will be released in the theatres on August 16.

