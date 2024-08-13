Bianca Censori and her series of revealing fashion continue as she ditches her bottom wearing a shredded to wear for her husband Kanye West’s Vultures 2 party. The Yeezy architect is often the center of discussion for her outrageous outfits, from her sheer clothes to barely there bikini tops. The social media is allegedly disgusted by the way she dresses up and, without fail, criticizes Censori.

Kanye also faces the wrath of the internet every time the couple steps out. People find it disturbing because Ye is always covered up while Bianca is scantily clothed. The couple was blasted because of their recent outing where Bianca sported her regular revealing outfit while taking North West to watch Deadpool & Wolverine. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kanye West recently hosted a private party with rapper Ty Dolla $ign on Sunday in Los Angeles. Bianca Censori not only sported a revealing outfit but also grooved sensuously on the tracks at the party. The visuals have gone viral on social media. This time, Bianca sported a sleeveless compressed top with a shredded bottom, which was reasonably non-revealing.

However, Bianca Censori compensated for that by ditching the bottoms and flashing her buttocks. Kanye West’s wife sported sleek black heels with the outfit and her signature minimal makeup look. Her hair was tied back. She wore nude lipstick and blush to complement her outfit. Besides that, clips of Bianca grooving at the party and moving suggestively went viral all over the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori’s husband, Kanye West, sported a short-sleeved black t-shirt with matching trousers, a silver chain, and black sunglasses. He and Bianca were all smiles in one of the clips, and a woman joined in on Bianca’s seductive dance in another. Check out the posts here:

BIANCA CENSORI SHAKING IT ALL IN VULTURES PARTY LAST NIGHT 🔥🔥 Powerful loving Couple ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N597qCqoOn — Ye (@ye_world_) August 12, 2024

BIANCA CENSORI AND HER SISTER AT THE VULTURES PARTY IN LA 🌴 pic.twitter.com/nBCGPIfOkz — LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) August 12, 2024

Bianca Censori’s sisters Angelina and Alissia were also at Kanye West’s private party.

