Disha Patani and her mean moves never fail to amaze us whenever she appears dancing on screen. Her fashion sense is equally alluring. From saree looks to gowns and skimpy two-pieces, the actress shines in every piece of clothing. Recently, a social media post left us stunned due to her hip style. Scroll below for the deets.

She has always served as an inspiration for those who seek to go on a fitness journey. Disha is a fitness freak who boldly flaunts that divinely toned physique. The actress gained prominence after appearing in Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also made headlines with her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. She and Tiger always maintained a good friendship, and the Kalki 2898 AD star is also close with Tiger’s family.

Recently, Disha Patani posted a dance video on her Instagram with dance artist Ankan Sen. The actress showcased her mean dance moves, but her style caught our attention. The Kalki 2898 AD star sported an ash-grey colored wide-legged pair of trousers and a lilac sports bra with a white border at the bottom. She layered it with a comfy and oversized white shirt.

For footwear, Disha Patani opted for chunky sneakers to complement her look. The actress kept her long hair open, flaunting those natural waves. It is a pretty casual look, but what made it stand out was the multiple strings of her seemingly G-string undergarment. She not only showed her washboard abs but also that sultry piece of underwear.

Netizens could not stop admiring the actress and her hip moves. One user who complimented Disha Patani’s moves wrote, “Always on fire.”

Another called her MJ and said, “Wow, lady Michelle Jackson.”

Followed by one saying, “Queen.”

And, “Wow.”

Many showered the comment sections with several fire and heart emojis.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha Patani will share the screen with Suriya and Bobby Deol in Kanguva, which is set to be released in October.

