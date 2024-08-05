Scarlett Johansson’s beauty is unparalleled, and she leaves us speechless with her style. The actress is not only blessed with great charm but also a sultry voice that sets her apart from the others. The actress looks gorgeous in all kinds of clothes, be it casuals or elaborate gowns. Her beige and gold gown at the 2012 Met Gala looked absolutely regal. Scroll below for the deets.

Scarlett is an influential personality in Hollywood who was once the highest-paid actress. She is adored in the role of Black Widow in the MCU, and fans want to see her in that role again. Her recent movie, Fly Me to the Moon, underperformed at the box office. The actress stays away from social media, but she has millions of fans who create and have created multiple fan pages, keeping others updated by posting beautiful pictures of Johansson every now and then.

Today, we have brought you throwback pictures of Scarlett Johansson from the 2012 Met Gala. The Marvel star looked alluring in a mermaid-style embellished gown. She reportedly wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown in a beige color with gold and silver sequins. It was an off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline that flaunted her busty assets. The gown had frills around the sleeves and a voluminous bottom.

The outfit perfectly hugged Scarlett Johansson’s gorgeous body at every curve, while the bottom was loose like a mermaid’s tail. She wore a pair of golden heels with her pretty outfit, and the makeup complimented her look. The Black Widow actress had enough jewels and sequins. Hence, she went minimal on accessories and only sported a pair of small earrings.

Meanwhile, she had thinly lined eyes with some mascara and neutral eyeshadow on the eyelids for makeup. Scarlett Johansson had a sheer foundation base and rosy cheeks. Her look was completed with an orangish-red colored lipstick. Her hair was medium length and sported beachy waves. It was kept open and casual.

Check out the pictures here:

scarlett johansson at the 2012 met gala lives rent free in my mind pic.twitter.com/pRH089fA9l — brandy (@hrtromanoff) May 1, 2023

On the professional front, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in Fly Me to the Moon opposite Channing Tatum. The rom-com movie by Greg Berlanti was released on July 12. However, it failed to impress the audience and thus underperformed at the box office.

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Salma Hayek Raises The Mercury Levels In Green Wrap-Around Bikini & Sunkissed Look, Bowled Over By Her Beauty Fans Say “You Simply Do Not Age”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News