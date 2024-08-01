The Desperado actress Salma Hayek is one of the most influential personalities in Hollywood and is also said to be one of the world’s most beautiful women. Even at the age of 57, she puts many to shame with her perfect shape and enthusiastic way of life. She recently posted a carousel of pictures defying the laws of nature as she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a pair of bright turquoise bikinis lounging on the pool.

Hayek is considered Hollywood’s most powerful and influential Latina actress. When she shared her story of being bullied by Harvey Weinstein during the #MeToo movement, many others got the courage to come out and share their stories, too. Hayek has won several accolades in her career. In addition to being a versatile actress, she is also an avid animal lover. She has several animals in her house, and Hayek often shares stories of them in her interviews.

Similarly, Salma Hayek posts pictures of herself on her Instagram handle, sharing glimpses of her personal life so that her fans can also be a part of it. The Eternals star sometimes shares some sultry pictures of herself from the pool, and this time, too, she has left everyone speechless with her drool-worthy pictures in a cute bikini.

The Latina diva sported a turquoise green and white printed wrap-around bikini top and a matching bottom with tie-ups. She was sunkissed and flaunted her flawless skin. Salma Hayek lay on a white floating water lounge bed. The Desperado actress showcased her perfectly shaped figure in the two-piece. Her hair was wet, and she must have taken a few dips in the clear pool water before lounging on the bed.

Salma Hayek went for a clean, makeup-free face for her leisurely day. Her face was perfectly spotless and looked beautiful, even without an ounce of makeup. The carousel had three pictures, and she captioned one of them, “Waiting for August.”

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Commenting on her post one fan wrote, “God is really beautiful.”

Another said, “epitome of femininity.”

Followed by one saying, “Easily one of the most beautiful women on the Earth!”

“You simply do not age. The absolute finest wine,” wrote one user.

And, “I can’t stop drooling.”

On the professional front, Salma Hayek was last in Magik Mike’s Last Dance, released in 2023. It featured Channing Tatum opposite Salma, and it is the final installment of the Magic Mike trilogy.

For more of the fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky’s Combined Net Worth: Exploring The Joker 2 Star & Her Beau’s Colossal Fortune Amid The Engagement Declaration

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News