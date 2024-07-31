While many people are looking for excuses to skip the gym, Disha Patani is here to motivate us all to go for that long-delayed workout ASAP! The actress’ social media feed never disappoints fans. A few days back, she left us amazed with her pictures from a beach getaway showcasing that perfectly sculpted figure in a skimpy two-piece, and now she has once again aroused the internet with her mirror selfie.

The actress has been in the headlines for her work, mostly because she recently appeared in Kalki 2898 AD. Although the actress had limited screen presence, the movie is getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Disha is always on top when it comes to fashion, and she knows what looks good on her and what does not. Her traditional looks from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding made our jaws drop on the floor.

The actress often posts beautiful and aesthetic pictures of her on her social media to keep her fans updated. On Wednesday, July 31, Disha Patani posted a sultry mirror selfie wearing a sports bra and a white skirt. Disha sported a lilac Calvin Klein sports bra with a plunging neckline and paired it with a white skirt, flaunting her washboard abs.

Disha Patani’s face was not visible in the photo like a typical mirror selfie, but it looked very natural. She was in her most natural self, as her nails were also not painted. Disha must have had the best hair day when she took the selfie, as it was fluffy and flaunted her natural wavy curls.

The netizens could not stop them from bursting into compliments for the actress as one wrote, “are you hritik roshan‘s finger ?? cause you are 11/10″

Another fan said, “The girl with a perfect Structure.”

A fan noted, “Ufffff slaying.”

Followed by one user saying, “You’re sooo gorgeous.”

“Stunning,” wrote one fan.

“Wow you look amazing,” said one user.

And, “Looking gorgeous girl… Keep shining!”

Check out the picture here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in Suriya’s Kanguva and Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle.

