The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines over his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Saba Azad. While reports of their affair had not died down yet, the duo was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra by the paparazzi and now it is going viral. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Hrithik broke the hearts of millions of female fans when reports of his alleged affair with Saba began to surface after they were spotted together recently. The two have not, however, acknowledged their relationship publicly yet. Amidst these rumours, they were spotted by paparazzi exiting a cafe in Mumbai yet again.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a white tee with beige colour pants and threw a checkered shirt over it to complete his look. He also wore a black cap to compliment his look. While Saba Azad wore a sweatshirt and paired it up with blue denim. She was seen attempting to hide her face with the help of her long tresses.

Hritik and Saba walked out of the cafe hand-in-hand towards their car. The two were casual best and were ensuring that COVID-19 protocols were followed. Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the pictures went viral, many did not seem to have liked their relationship. One of the users wrote, “Ye Saba Azad ne kala-jaadu kiya he Hrithik pe, Ye log apni komb badhane k liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakte he,” while another user wrote, “Hritik is deserve much better than this girl.”

A third user wrote, “Is she homeless???”

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to interior decorator Sussanne Khan. They got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Will Kangana Ranaut Expose Dark Secrets Behind The Lives Of Bollywood’s Star Kids? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube