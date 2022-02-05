Bollywood celebrities have often become an epitome of trolling and memes in the past, some of which even go viral on an international level. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan amongst others, became meme templates on social media either for a particular scene from their movies or for controversial statements in interviews. Actor Akshay Kumar is now the latest celebrity to get targeted as his take on fitness and lifestyle is leaving a lot of people offended and amused.

For the unversed, Akshay was last seen in Anand L Rai’s romantic-drama movie Atrangi Re, opposite Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film received raving reviews from the audience and Akki’s work in it was also heavily appreciated by many. He is now gearing up for the release of his next periodic drama film, based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie has lately been facing some trouble as the Karni Sena wants it banned from the theatres even before its release.

In a recently resurfaced video on Twitter, Akshay Kumar can be seen giving some raw advice on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In an attempt to encourage people to workout, Akshay can be seen asking the viewers to dedicate one hour solely to fitness. At the end of the incomplete clip, the actor states, “Kill yourself if you can’t workout for an hour.”, which seems to have left a lot of people triggered and offended.

While a part of the internet was debating the issue thoroughly, there were a few netizens who ended up making hilarious memes on Akshay Kumar’s comment. A few people made jokes on themselves while other jokes highlighted how absurd and unacceptable the comment was. Here’s a look at a few of the memes.

weird way of promoting masturbation but okay https://t.co/0Q6Z3VewBW — lava (@knjbisexual) February 3, 2022

desi dads when you don't wake up early in the morning https://t.co/ushvWg6EuF — anya ☾ vigilante era (@kingosbff) February 3, 2022

desi teachers stopping class in the middle to give advice absolutely no one asked for : https://t.co/FTP0QpDPbo — 🍂 (@runesloki) February 3, 2022

My PT teacher in school : https://t.co/j3aQ0hdqWQ — ashy⁷⚓︎ Levi Simp (@MANGBharDo) February 3, 2022

akshay kumar, you should give 1 hour to skincare routine instead of telling people to k! ll themselves 😭 https://t.co/Xpxve4PcuZ — rue rue (@f4glore) February 3, 2022

school principals when theyre out of words when giving speech: https://t.co/29945kHPQs — nav (@hwaskies) February 3, 2022

i spat out my coffee pic.twitter.com/AqZ5OxhI2X — tavi ツ (@oddtavish) February 3, 2022

Akshay Kumar when he catches someone not giving their sharir ek ghanta https://t.co/L1PhzmeWQ4 pic.twitter.com/tq8CtpUY1a — Manas Ganti (@GantiManas) February 3, 2022

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in movies like Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, both of which are currently in the production stage.

What do you think about these memes and Akshay Kumar’s fitness advice? Let us know in the comments

