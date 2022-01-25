Anushka Sharma is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood. She owns a production house Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh Ssharma and has produced some films & web series which were released on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Now the latest report claims the production company has a struck deal with the streaming giants. Scroll down to know more.

Anushka and Virat Kohli recently made headlines after pictures of daughter Vamika were clicked during India vs SA ODI went viral on social media. While fans were joyed to see the face of Vamika, the parents were not so much. They put out a statement asking everyone to respect their privacy.

Now the latest report from Bloomberg claims that eight films and series over the course of the next 18 months will be released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. While he confirmed the deal but refused to reveal the full list before they were officially announced. The deal is worth 4 billion rupees ($54 million) as the battle for content heats up in one of the world’s largest entertainment markets.

Netflix reportedly confirmed that they will be rolling out three upcoming productions with Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films. However, Amazon Prime Video did not confirm the deal as of this writing. While details are under wraps, the actress earlier this month announced her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life and struggles of Jhulan Goswami, which will be released on Netflix.

Apart from that, Anushka’s production house will also be coming up with Mai and Qala. Mai, which was announced in March 2021, will have Sakhi Tanwar in the lead. Whereas Qala was announced in April 2021. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. Both the projects are confirmed to release on Netflix.

The latest update comes weeks after the streaming giant slashed their prices in a move to draw more audience to the platform and upping their game against competitors in India.

So what do you think about Anushka Sharma & Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Films new deal with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video? Let us know in the comments.

