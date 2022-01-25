Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared the happy news with fans last Friday. The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. While most industry friends have been really happy for the actress, are Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani worried because of the same? Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt may now face a roadblock. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Jee Le Zara is a spin-off to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This time, it will be the women leading the gang and Farhan Akhtar had shouldered the responsibility on PeeCee, Kat, and Alia. But with parenthood coming into the picture, Priyanka seems to have changed her mind.

As per the latest rumours doing the rounds, Priyanka Chopra has suggested the producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to replace her with another actress. The actress is now embracing parenthood and would want to give all her time to her little munchkin.

That does come across as a huge roadblock for Jee Le Zara team, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

One cannot take away the fact that the ZNMD spin-off had been in plans for a long time. And when Priyanka Chopra would have given her nod, she would have discussed her motherhood plans with the makers. Since the child has happened via surrogacy, it is obvious that the whole plan had been in mind for a while now. Isn’t it? Thus, there are total possibilities of the rumours being untrue.

Truth? Only Priyanka Chopra or the Jee Le Zara team can tell!

Meanwhile, PeeCee took to Instagram on Friday night and shared the baby news. She wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

It is said that Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby girl!

