Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan is currently the talk of the town. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Promotions are in full swing and we finally saw the star cast arrive on the field yesterday. Unfortunately, trolls have already started targeting some members of the cast.

Many witnessed a sweet scenario when Ananya was feeling extremely cold during the paparazzi session. The actress wore a brown colour bandeau top and complemented it with off-white printed trousers. Siddhant Chaturvedi ended up giving the actress his blazer to help her with the weather situation.

Ananya Panday is being unfortunately trolled over her ‘mini blouse.’ Well, one cannot deny that the quirky outfits that the actress and her co-star Deepika Padukone have been wearing, have quite been under the radar. Given the Indian audience, one could easily predict that trolls were inevitable.

As soon as the video of Ananya Panday from yesterday’s promotion went viral, netizens began mocking her. Many questioned her dressing sense given that Mumbai is definitely getting colder this Winter.

A user said, “Bc thandi hai to jeket pehna kya c**thiyepa hai”

“Disaster,” wrote another.

A Siddhant Chaturvedi fan wrote, “Itni thand hai to pehle ghar se coat le k aati us bechare ko struggle krwa rahi hai dekho is thand mai yeh mahila khud struggle to karti hi hai dusre ko b dekho kaise 😂 struggle krwa rahi hai itni thand mai”

“Itni sardi me b nautnki inke fashion ki…isko khty h ander khud jlnaa bhr logon ko jlnaa,” a comment read.

Another shared, “Jab ithni hi thandi lag rahi h to ye sab pehen ke aana jaruri h kya natako ki dukan”

Check out the viral video below ft Ananya Panday below:

