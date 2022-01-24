Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became proud parents of a baby girl last week. The actress on Friday took to social media announced that they welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. As fans are happy with the news, a report reveals that a numerologist predict the event two years ago.

Priyanka and Nick got married three years ago at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan and three glitzy receptions were also held. It was a star-studded event. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar and some Hollywood stars attended their wedding. Since then the two have often shared PDA on Instagram giving couple goals to all netizens.

Now as per ETimes report via SpotboyE, numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani claimed that they predicted Priyanka Chopra’s pregnancy two years ago. He said, “Yes, we had predicted about 2 years ago that Priyanka Chopra would become a mom in the next 2 years. She not only embraced motherhood as soon as the surrogate conceived, but more importantly, it happened within the stipulated period of our prediction.”

That’s not it. He further claims that he predicted Priyanka Chopra’s marriage 13 years before they walked down the aisle. Jumani had said, “Also, we were the ones to staggeringly predict Priyanka’s marriage, in Filmfare magazine, 13 years before they even tied the knot, Yes, a whopping 13 years! A prediction this far in advance is, of course, a matter of disbelief but the same can be validated on Google.”

Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani now makes further predictions about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ future. He said that she is inclined towards politics. “Seems, all her milestone achievements have been seen through our Numeroscope,” he said to the publication.

“Yes, I am elated that time and again, how numbers can decipher and foretell so much. I am proud of the science of Numerology,” Jumani added.

