Katrina Kaif is on a roll these days and treating her fans with beautiful pictures on her Instagram. The actress is really active on social media ever since she got married to actor Vicky Kaushal and is sharing pictures of herself every now and then. Katrina has now shared a picture of herself wearing a sultry striped knotted shirt and paired it with a bikini flashing her beautiful smile and a Salman Khan fan couldn’t help but call her ‘Bewafa’ in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December and ever since then, they both have been teasing their fans with their wedding and honeymoon pictures. The beauty also went to Indore to celebrate her first Lohri with her husband who was shooting there for his upcoming film.

Katrina Kaif shared pictures on her Instagram from her honeymoon with her husband Vicky Kaushal straight from the paradise, Maldives. The beauty donned a pair of tropical printed shorts along with a matching bikini and styled it with a zebra-striped knotted shirt.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif pictures here:

Isn’t she a hottie? She can literally rock any outfit.

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared her pictures, fans started reacting to it and a Salman Khan fan commented, “Kar gyi na bewafai.” Another Salman fan commented, “Chod diya usko jisne tera sath diya tuje film industry me laya.” A third fan commented, “Thukra k mera pyaar mera inteqaam dekhegi😢.” A fourth fan commented, “Selmon bhoi ka kia hoga ab.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina’s Maldives pictures and fans dragging Salman Khan in the comments section on her picture? Tell us in the comments below.

