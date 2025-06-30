In 2026, some big films are being planned in Kollywood, which can potentially create records. One such film is Jailer 2, which is touted to be a jackpot. Featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film has everything working in its favor that could make it an all-time blockbuster. But will it be able to do what Baahubali 2 did for Tollywood by achieving one major opening day milestone at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

No 100 crore opening day for Kollywood!

Over the last few years, we have seen regional industries bloom like anything. Out of all, Tollywood has grown tremendously as its content isn’t just limited to the local audience but also to the audience of other regions. Even Sandalwood has witnessed big hits like KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara, showing the industry’s true potential.

Unfortunately, despite big names, Kollywood has failed to live up to its full potential. If we talk only about the opening day collection, both Tollywood and Sandalwood have delivered 100 crores openings at the Indian box office. For Tollywood, the trend was started by Baahubali 2 (2017), and for Sandalwood, KGF Chapter 2 (2022) scored the first opening day century.

From Kollywood, despite popular names like Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay, there hasn’t been a single 100 crore opener yet. However, things might change with Jailer 2, which has a chance of creating history for Kollywood with its day 1 collection.

Jailer 2 to create history at the Indian box office on day 1?

Other than the Tamil audience, Rajinikanth is highly popular among the Telugu and Hindi markets. His Jailer was a big success in Tamil and Telugu markets, and while it didn’t taste box office success in Hindi, it enjoyed enough traction among Hindi viewers through OTT. This automatically pushes the potential of Jailer 2 to the next level.

With aggressive marketing and a good release date, Jailer 2 might aim to deliver the first 100 crore opening for Kollywood at the Indian box office. Currently, Leo is the biggest Kollywood opener with a day 1 collection of 66 crores. So, the Rajinikanth starrer must earn 51.51% more than Leo to hit an opening day century. It’s an Everest task for sure, but never say never.

