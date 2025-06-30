2025 has not been so good for Bollywood so far, as there have been a few successful films at the Indian box office. We witnessed some big releases, which had the potential to do well, but unfortunately, they could not earn as expected. The good thing is that the year’s first half ended with Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par turning out to be a successful affair; still, the overall picture is not that good. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Big losers at the Indian box office in 2025

Between January and June 2025, we witnessed several promising releases like Sky Force, Deva, Sikandar, Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. Unfortunately, none of them managed to emerge as commercial winners. Mostly due to an exorbitant price tag, they failed to secure a desirable verdict. The best example is Housefull 5, which is reportedly made at 225 crores but will fail to reach that figure.

Major box office failures of Bollywood in the first half of 2025, along with their verdicts:

Sky Force: Collection- 134.93 crores | Verdict- Losing Deva: Collection- 33.97 crores | Verdict- Flop Sikandar: Collection- 129.95 crores | Verdict- Losing Jaat: Collection- 90.34 crores | Verdict- Losing Kesari Chapter 2: Collection-94.48 crores | Verdict- Losing Housefull 5: Collection- 196.29 crores | Verdict- Losing

Only 4 box office successes for Bollywood in the first half of 2025

Coming to the successful films, Bollywood has delivered only four clean successes at the Indian box office. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava played the winning stroke. Made on a budget of 130 crores, the film amassed an unbelievable 615.39 crores at the Indian box office and secured a super duper hit verdict.

After Chhaava, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 emerged as another success. Made on a reported budget of 120 crores, it did a business of 179.29 crores (still running), securing a plus verdict. Bhool Chuk Maaf also secured a plus verdict by earning 74.81 crores against a budget of 50 crores.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par recently emerged successful by exceeding expectations at the Indian box office. Made on an estimated budget of 90 crores, it has earned 122.28 crores in 10 days. As of now, it’s a plus affair.

Take a look at Bollywood’s successful films in the first half of 2025, along with their verdicts:

Chhaava: Collection- 615.39 crores | Verdict- Super duper hit Raid 2: Collection- 179.29 crores | Verdict- Plus Bhool Chuk Maaf: Collection- 74.81 crores | Verdict- Plus Sitaare Zameen Par: Collection- 122.28 crores | Verdict- Plus

