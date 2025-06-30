28 Years Later crossed its first major milestone at the worldwide box office on its second weekend only. It has also become the highest-grossing film in the 28 Days Later franchise. Danny Boyle’s latest installment has achieved this feat in just 12 days. It also continues to earn strong numbers at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

The horror flick dropped to 4th rank in the domestic box office chart owing to M3GAN 2.0 and F1‘s releases. The film was made on a reported budget of $60 million and set a franchise record by crossing a significant milestone domestically. It has already accumulated 71.6% more than its decent budget worldwide.

How much has the film collected on its 2nd weekend at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, 28 Years Later collected $9.7 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It witnessed a harsh decline of -67.8% from last weekend when it opened at the cinemas. With that, the post-apocalyptic movie has hit the $50.4 million cume in North America, surpassing the domestic hauls of the previous films in the franchise. It is now the highest-grossing film in the 28 Days Later franchise. The film is eyeing a $65 million to $70 million run at the box office in North America.

Emerges as the highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing a major worldwide milestone!

The post-apocalyptic horror movie collected $13.7 million at the overseas box office, down 54.3% from last weekend. The film has collected $52.7 million so far and counting at the overseas box office. Adding that to its $50.3 million domestic cume, the sequel crossed the $100 million milestone. After just 12 days of theatrical release, it has collected $103 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out how much the 28 Days Later films collected at the worldwide box office [from highest to lowest]

28 Years Later (2025) – $103.05 million 28 Days Later (2002) – $74.9 million 28 Weeks Later (2007) – $72.3 million

More about the film

The film, which features Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Alfie Williams, was released on June 20. It has a reported budget of $60 million and must collect around $150 million to break even at the worldwide box office. It is expected to achieve that collection in its theatrical run.

Box office summary

North America – $50.3 million

International – $52.7 million

Worldwide – $103.05 million

