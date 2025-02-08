The Harry Potter film series, based on J.K. Rowling’s globally renowned books, became one of the most successful franchises in cinema history. The series, which spanned eight films released between 2001 and 2011, brought beloved characters to life and excited audiences with its rich storytelling and magical world. One of the most iconic figures in the saga is Lord Voldemort (played by Ralph Fiennes), the dark antagonist whose quest for immortality shaped the franchise’s central story.

Portraying such an iconic villain required an actor with immense screen presence, and ultimately, Fiennes brought Voldemort to life in a chilling and unforgettable performance. While fans loved Fiennes’s portrayal of The Dark Lord in the franchise, many might not know that he had initially hesitated to accept the role and was nearly going to turn it down.

Ralph Fiennes Did Harry Potter After His Sister Told Him About How Huge The Franchise Was

Despite being an accomplished actor known for films such as Schindler’s List, The English Patient, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Ralph Fiennes was not immediately drawn to the idea of playing Lord Voldemort, as he revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, Fiennes had little knowledge of Harry Potter and had neither read the books nor seen the previous films. His initial reaction to being offered the role was skepticism, as he admitted to harboring what he called “misplaced snobbery” toward the world of witches, wizards, and magic.

“I hadn’t seen the films in order to dislike them,” Fiennes reflected in the interview. “I just hadn’t seen them, and I hadn’t read the books. I was aware of their big success. I think I was probably guilty of a sort of totally misplaced snobbery of witches and goblins and things.” It was Fiennes’ sister, Martha, who ultimately convinced him to reconsider. A devoted Harry Potter fan, she was shocked when he mentioned that he had been approached for the role of Voldemort.

“Voldemort, you’ve been asked to play Voldemort? You have to do it! Ralph you don’t realize, you don’t realize,’” Martha said, to which Ralph decided to go ahead with the casting. While every book reader might have a different view of what they think Voldemort looks like, it is safe to say that Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of the Dark Lord was convincing for almost everyone.

