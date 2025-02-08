Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have returned to star in the sequel to the critically hit 2018 comedy-thriller A Simple Favor, but is all smooth sailing?

With Lively’s career and life moving at a torrid pace due to her ongoing legal tribulations with Justin Baldoni, director and co-star of It Ends With Us, the speculations of other feuds are gaining traction. Kendrick and Lively may have been through their tensions. Kendrick may even have asked her poster designer to do her “a simple favor,” or so the rumor suggests.

During the many press interviews for A Simple Favor, Kendrick and Lively consistently engaged in banter, seemingly insulting each other’s personalities. However, the spicy ingredients to their feud were served years later in 2021, when comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton spilled alleged reasons.

Hosts of Celebrity Memoir Book Club, the pair claimed to have learned from an insider on A Simple Favor that the Pitch Perfect actress and her Gossip Girl counterpart were “not speaking” after the movie’s release. Their source emphasized that the two “hated each other.” It should be noted that both A Simple Favor director Paul Feig and actor Henry Golding have denied such gossip.

However, it’s that next part — the Book Club members’ source claimed that “Anna in particular was competitive with Blake” and “made us photoshop her cleavage in the Simple Favor poster to be as big (or bigger) than Blake’s” — that blew up, inducing netizens to Google the poster. The results were not quite rewarding, as the women only appeared sideways or shadowed on promotional material, and their breast cleavages were not quite visible.

As for their voluptuousness, Kendrick — who reportedly has a bra size of 32B — is one cup smaller than Lively, 32C, though her height at 5’2” complicates measurements, as Lively towers over her at 5’10”. While scaling may seem unimportant, it accentuates their characterizations in A Simple Favor, if not the two women’s breasts.

Another Simple Favor, Starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, will arrive directly on Prime Video on May 1. While it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that every eye in Hollywood is glued to how the courtroom drama between Lively and Justin Baldoni plays out, the reality is that not all the lawsuits have even been filed yet.

