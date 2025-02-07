Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, recently reserved the thickest chunk of buzz for herself at the 2025 Grammys. What she thanks for this feat is her attire — or the lack thereof. Censori’s fully transparent “dress” was not a formidable barrier to our eyes when it came to fawning over her voluptuousness. Be it their glamor or a wardrobe malfunction, the women in Hollywood seldom let a day pass without leaving fans salivating. Incidentally, pop sensation Katy Perry has had her fair share of these “oops” occurrences, and there was one where Katy’s tush, much like Censori’s, was recognized in an uncensored manner.

Back in 2012, Katy, then 27 and a little naughty, threw herself into the fun at California’s Raging Waters adventure park. Amid the many stunts, the 5’8’’ diva pulled was one waiting to pull something off of her. Donning a stunning teal two-piece, Katy went headfirst down a slide on a board, barely expecting the “thick” of what would transpire.

Her bikini bottoms, already wedged between her well-rounded cheeks like a thong, slipped down as she stood up. As onlookers watched, thanking their fortunes, Katy’s confidence wasn’t unfazed by the peachy exposure. However, her timing allowed the paparazzi to capture the bootyful sight of her cake.

Katy Perry’s assets caught a fresh breeze while comfortably crossing the threshold of a couple of inches. Though Katy has been subjected to “plumber’s crack” countless times, voluntarily in California Girls as well as accidentally on beaches, this time, her entire bum was exposed in its divine form.

The surrealist scenery ceased when someone raised the board vertically to hide Katy’s butt. As he helped her secure her undies, she hopped back onto the slide to applause. With a toned physique, curvaceous bottom, and an easygoing attitude, Katy charmingly laughed off the blunder.

Another exemplification of Katy’s eccentric persona occurred during American Idol when her pants ripped open from behind, pushing her firm cheeks to pop out. Though ABC censored her behind, Katy utilized the rare opportunity to twerk her lovely assets to the audience, hilariously mooning them.

Unlike Bianca Censori‘s naked moment, Katy Perry’s goofy situations were received on a lighter note. Incidentally, little kids’ presence in both scenarios is an uncanny similarity. However, it’s far more likely — and less problematic — for children to witness a woman subjected to a panty-slip and expose her bum at a water resort than at a formal gathering like the Grammys.

From frequently utilizing the caption “sun’s out, buns out” to donning a revealing thong panty in the empowering Woman’s World music video, Katy Perry has consistently embraced cheeky moments with a sense of humor.

