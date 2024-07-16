Why Is Katy Perry's Woman’s World Facing Backlash? Controversy Explained

After four years, Katy Perry finally returned to the pop scene with the release of her track ‘Woman’s World’. While the song was highly anticipated, it did not go down well with listeners.

While the song was intended to promote women’s empowerment, its music video seemed to promote the male gaze instead. And hence, ever since its release on July 11th, ‘Woman’s World’ has faced backlash from audiences.

Katy Perry’s Woman’s World Controversy Explained

On July 11th, Katy Perry released the first single ‘Woman’s World’ from her upcoming album ‘143.’ The song was supposed to celebrate women with lyrics like, “Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven-sent / So soft, so strong,” and “It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be livin’ in it.”

However, the music video seemed to objectify women, as Perry sported an extremely revealing Rosie the Riveter outfit. The video shows the pop star in skimpy clothes using a sparkly drill at a construction site and later in a bikini with futuristic robotic boots. The visuals seemed to contrast with Perry’s claims that she was inspired by a ‘feminine divine’ to write the song.

For damage control, Perry posted a video from the music video sets, revealing that a part of the song is supposed to be satire. However, audiences found the song ironic, as it presented women as sexual objects and certainly did not empower anyone.

Katy Perry’s Collaboration with Dr. Luke Further Added Fuel to the Fire

Perry’s association with Dr. Luke, who has already been facing sexual assault and abuse allegations, certainly did not help her case. Dr Luke, who has co-written and co-produced ‘Woman’s World,’ was associated with singer Kesha for a long time. In 2014, Kesha sued him, claiming that he had drugged her and assaulted her in 2005.

The lawsuit also stated that Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, mentally manipulated and emotionally abused Kesha. The lawsuit was later dismissed, and Dr Luke was not charged; however, his collaboration with Perry on a song created to promote female empowerment has not been received well by the fans, and people are calling out the two for their hypocrisy.

