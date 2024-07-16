Vanessa Marcil once shared accusations against her ex and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green, regarding their 16-year-old son, Kassius. Vanessa Marcil, who played Brenda Veronica Barrett on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, and Megan Fox both share children with former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor Brian Austin Green.

In 2018, Marcil accused her ex, Brian Austin Green and his then-wife Megan Fox of abandoning their 16-year-old son, Kassius.

Green and Vanessa Marcil’s relationship began when they met on the ’90s TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, in the late 1990s. Green and the General Hospital star, who welcomed their son in March 2002, eventually ended their relationship in 2003 after four years together.

Green then went on to Marry Megan Fox in 2010 after meeting her while filming the TV show Hope & Faith. They had three sons together before splitting up in 2020.

In 2018, Megan Fox was dragged into Green and Vanessa Marcil’s contentious custody battle after The General Hospital actress accused the couple of cutting Kassius out of their lives.

In an Instagram post, Marcil said that her son with ex Brian Austin Green has never met his youngest brother and that Green and Fox “completely cut Kass out of their lives” five years ago. Marcil claimed she spent years fighting Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green for Kassius’ Custody.

She wrote, “12 years ago, I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

Marcil claimed she never prevented Green from seeing his son, but despite having 50% custody, Megan Fox and her Ex cut him off out of their lives.

The General Hospital star shared, “They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody. Then, five years ago, on their own, they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives,”

Marcil said that her son “has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.”

In May 2024, Vanessa Marcil claimed Megan Fox apologized for abandoning her stepson.

Must Read: Antonio Banderas & Melanie Griffith: A Look At Their Relationship & Bond With Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News