The Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and actress Melanie Griffith go way back, and although they might be divorced, their love for each other still remains. The former couple first crossed paths in 1989 at Academy Awards where Banderas noticed the actress and asked her friend about her. They met again while filming the 1995 rom-com, Two Much. Despite both being married to their former partners, they divorced them in 1995 and got married in London in May 1996.

In 1996, they both welcomed daughter Stella Banderas in Spain. She became the step-sister to Griffith’s children, Dakota Johnson and Alexander Bauer, from her previous marriages to Don Johnson and Steven Bauer. However, their marriage ended in 2014 when Griffith filed for divorce from Antonio Banderas, citing “irreconcilable differences”. After twenty years of marriage, the couple parted ways, and later, the actress changed her Antonio Banderas tattoo as it was erased and covered up.

A few months into their divorce, the couple worked together on the film Autómata and in 2015, their divorce was finalized where Melanie Griffith received monthly spousal support of $65,000 and ownership of their home in Aspen, Colorado. Even after their divorce, the couple are very much in touch with each other and spend time with their family.

Even recently, Banderas was spotted spending time with stepdaughter Dakota. The 63-year-old shared a photo of himself with Dakota on his Instagram as she snuggled up to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas)

Other photos Banderas posted showed Dakota visiting him and fellow actors at his theatre, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, in Malaga, Spain. A local restaurant, Atrezzo, also shared a picture of the actors dining there, captioning it, “Visits that brighten our ♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀᴛʀᴇᴢᴢᴏ (@atrezzogastro)

In 2019, Dakota praised her stepfather and shared how he impacted her life admitting that he “taught me about true passion and discipline”. Dakota even had a nickname for Banderas, Paponio, when she was a kid, which goes “I am Papi” and “Antonio”.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 6: Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News