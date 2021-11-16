Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson has always been in the news not just for her hit movies but also her outspoken attitude in general. The actor recently opened up about her grandmother Tippi Hedren’s journey in Hollywood and the effect it had on her career. She mentioned that director Alfred Hitchcock was the one to ruin her grandma’s career because she didn’t agree to everything he asked for.

For the unversed, Dakota is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who have been an important part of the film industry, in the past. Her grandmother, Tippi Hedren, a former fashion model and actor, was quite active in movies in the 60s. She is best known for her work in Marnie and The Birds, which were also directed by Alfred Hitchcock. In Tippi’s memoir which was released in 2016, the actor had elaborated on how she was se*ually abused more than once by Hitchcock.

Dakota Johnson appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast and said, “Alfred Hitchcock ruined her (Hedren) career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her and was never held accountable”.

She further delved into the topic and added, “It’s completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry.”

Dakota was also asked if Tippi’s unpleasant experience in the film industry had any impact on her career. The actor clarified that her grandma was a very encouraging and strong-headed person and there were no restrictions from her end. The actor said, “She was encouraging. She’s always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself. That’s what she did.”

Dakota Johnson was recently in the news when she was spotted grocery shopping with her boyfriend Chris Martins. The two have been together since 2017 but have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

