Emmy-nominated actor Michael C. Hall is all set to reprise his role as the iconic serial killer Dexter Morgan in the much-anticipated sequel Dexter: Resurrection, which premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime in the US on July 11, 2025.

In India, the eagerly anticipated series is expected to stream on Jio Hotstar. While fans await his return, there’s another gripping performance of his worth checking out — the underrated crime thriller Cold in July. Read on to find out what the film is about and where you can stream it on OTT.

Cold In July – Plot & Cast

Based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name, this 1980s Texas-set crime thriller follows Richard Dane (played by Michael C. Hall), a mild-mannered family man who shoots and kills an intruder in self-defense. Hailed as a local hero, Richard’s world is soon turned upside down when the intruder’s vengeful ex-con father (played by Sam Shepard) targets his family. But what begins as a tale of revenge quickly spirals into a dark and twisted conspiracy. The film also features Don Johnson, Vinessa Shaw, Nick Damici, and Wyatt Russell, among other cast members.

Cold In July – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film holds an impressive critics’ score of 84% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Boasting plenty of twists, a suitably seedy tone, and a memorable supporting turn from Don Johnson, Cold in July proves an uncommonly rewarding thriller.” On IMDb, Cold in July has a user rating of 6.7/10.

Where To Stream Cold In July?

The film is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in India for ₹99. US-based viewers can stream it on AMC+, Amazon Prime Video (Rent), and Apple TV (Rent), among other digital platforms.

Cold In July Trailer

Watch the film’s trailer here for a glimpse into its Texas setting, gripping lead performances, and its intense revenge-driven storyline.

