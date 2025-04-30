All the speculations about whether Dexter Morgan is alive or not have been officially laid to rest. The makers of the eagerly anticipated show recently dropped an intriguing teaser along with the release date of Dexter: Resurrection. The first two episodes of the Dexter and Dexter: New Blood sequel Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on Paramount Plus on 11th July 2025.

Since Paramount Plus content streams in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, Dexter: Resurrection is expected to start streaming around the same time on Jio Hotstar. An official confirmation about the Indian release date is still awaited.

Dexter: Resurrection Plot & Cast

The parent series, Dexter, was about how a highly skilled blood splatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), moonlights as a vigilante serial killer with the help of his father’s code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Dexter finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son (played by Jack Alcott).

The upcoming Dexter instalment, Dexter: Resurrection, takes place weeks after the shocking finale of Dexter: New Blood. Dexter wakes up from a coma, but before then, his son Harrisson has left. Now, Dexter must travel to New York City to find his son and to make things right with him again. But on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas). Now, the only way out for Dexter and Harrison is to deal with the situation together.

Dexter: Resurrection also features Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman, and James Remar as Dexter’s dad, among others.

Another good thing about the crime spree unleashed by Dexter: Resurrection is that it has been developed by Clyde Philips, who was also the showrunner of Dexter Seasons 1-4 (the best ones) and Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter Critical Acclaim

Overall, Dexter has a 71% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 8.6/10. Dexter: New Blood has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 77% and an IMDb rating of 8/10.

Where to Stream Dexter S1-S8 and Dexter: New Blood

All eight seasons of Dexter are streaming in India on Netflix and Jio Hotstar. Dexter: New Blood Season 1 is streaming on Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Dexter: Resurrection Teaser

You can watch the official teaser of Dexter: Resurrection here.

