Daniel Craig knew how to keep James Bond sharp under fire, even if it meant tearing through 20 suits in a single action sequence. In No Time to Die, his final outing as 007, Craig didn’t just bring grit to the role. He brought wardrobe carnage. Speaking on No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, Craig revealed, “If I have a suit that’s involved in an action sequence, I need 20 or 25 of them.” Staying bloody was part of the job, but staying sloppy? Never an option.

The Bond franchise had always treated suits like sacred armor. Costume designers stitched in extra layers, adjusted lengths for stunts, and dirtied or bloodied up extras while keeping Bond’s sharp silhouette intact. Jany Temime, who handled costumes for Skyfall, once told Esquire, “Some suits were new, but some had blood on them, or were dirty. And we had extra length in the arms for the motorcycle sequence. We also had extra length in the trousers, because you see the ankle if not. We had some reinforced trousers for the train sequence. Each suit has a little history—that’s why we need so many of them.”

By the time No Time to Die rolled around, the suit tradition was in expert hands again. Costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, known for her work on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, crafted looks that balanced Bond’s signature polish with the raw chaos of action. James Bond’s suit had to take every blow from the first punch to the final explosion, and it still looked impossibly good doing it.

Daniel Craig’s Bond didn’t just dodge bullets; he redefined what it meant to be the modern 007. Critics were skeptical when he first took the role in 2006’s Casino Royale. But over the years, he bulldozed doubts with a rugged charm that made Bond more relatable, and a lot less untouchable. No Time to Die became a celebration of that legacy, stitched together with every bloodied cuff and torn lapel.

Still, getting No Time to Die into theaters felt like a mission on its own. Initially scheduled for November 2019, the film hit delays after director Danny Boyle exited. Then came the global pandemic, shutting down theaters and scrambling Hollywood’s release calendars. While some studios pivoted to streaming, Bond waited it out. No shortcuts. No backdoors. Just a classic, theatrical launch fitting for Craig’s swan song.

Audiences finally got their farewell, and knowing what went into every frame made it even more powerful. Every scuffed shoe and ripped jacket told a story. Bond wasn’t bulletproof anymore, but he was unbreakable. As Daniel Craig passed the baton, chatter about the next 007 fired up. Social media threw out names like Henry Cavill, but Eon Productions stayed tight-lipped. No Time to Die stood as Craig’s final word on the character for now—a messy, brutal, and ultimately stylish goodbye. Craig may have burned through a closet full of suits, but he left the Bond legacy sharper than ever.

