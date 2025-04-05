Henry Cavill is a well-established star whose name has been associated with multiple blockbuster hits. One such hit project he delivered was The Witcher, the Netflix fantasy drama based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Even though Cavill is no longer a part of the show, it may surprise many that he literally tamed Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show’s creator, to grab his leading role.

Cavill started reaching out to the showrunner for the role of Geralt of Rivia even before the script was completed. The former Superman’s pursuit for the new role began back in 2017 when Netflix announced the project. Upon hearing the news, Henry Cavill adopted an aggressive approach to getting the main role. He proactively pushed his team to arrange a meeting with Lauren to initiate the conversation about his casting as soon as possible.

He stated, as retrieved via Vulture, “It was something I wasn’t going to let pass me by without giving it my best shot. I annoyed my agents all the time. They said, ‘They’re not ready.’” Cavill, who was already a fan of the game adapted from the original material, constantly trained to master his sword fighting skills to justify his dream role. “I spent all the free time when I wasn’t on set with a sword in my hand, getting used to the weight. I had three swords where I lived and four at work. It was practice, practice, practice,” Caill remarked.

Lauren Hissrich, too, spoke volumes about being bothered by Henry Cavill over and over for a possible casting meeting, even before she was done writing the script. She confirmed that she received constant requests from Cavill’s agents for a meeting until she finally gave up and agreed to it. “He was really annoying. I finally said, ‘I will meet with you. The show is not green-lit. There is nothing.’ I said, ‘Thank you. Now I have to go write the show,’” Lauren recalled.

In 2018, Henry Cavill was officially announced as the series’s main lead. He continued to play the character of Geralt of Rivia for three successful seasons before parting his way from the show. In October 2022, Netflix announced that Liam Hemsworth would join the show as a replacement for Cavill to become the new face for the Geralt of Rivia.

Although no official dates have been announced for the premiere of the fourth instalment of the show, the makers are expected to release the upcoming season sometime in the second half of 2025.

