Get ready to experience Mickey 17 from the comfort of your own home! Bong Joon Ho’s latest sci-fi mind-bender, starring Robert Pattinson in a dual role, will finally be available for digital viewing, and if you missed it in theaters, now’s your chance to dive into its wild, thought-provoking world.

This isn’t just any sci-fi flick; Mickey 17 is packed with Bong’s signature mix of dark humor, social satire, and gripping drama. Pattinson takes on the challenge of playing multiple versions of himself (because one Robert Pattinson just isn’t enough) while Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette round out a stellar cast.

Though it didn’t make waves at the box office, critics have praised the film’s clever storytelling and stunning visuals. Whether you’re a Bong Joon Ho fan, a Robert Pattinson enthusiast, or just love a good existential sci-fi trip, now’s the perfect time to watch Mickey 17!

Mickey 17 Digital Release Date

Warner Bros. has officially announced that Mickey 17 will be available for digital viewing. However, adding a twist, it will only be available for purchase and 48-hour rental starting April 8, 2025 (via When To Stream). Whether you prefer watching on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home, you’ll have plenty of ways to dive into Bong Joon Ho’s mind-bending sci-fi adventure from the comfort of your couch.

If you’re more of a collector, don’t worry; the physical release isn’t far behind. Mickey 17 will hit shelves on May 13, available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Plus, after May 13, the film will continue to be available on digital platforms, so there’s no rush (but let’s be honest, you’ll want to watch this ASAP).

The home release isn’t just about the movie. It comes packed with bonus features that take viewers behind the scenes. Fans can expect an in-depth look at Bong Joon Ho’s creative process, a deep dive into the world of Niflheim, and exclusive insights into Robert Pattinson’s dual performance. Whether you missed it in theaters or just want to experience it all over again, Mickey 17 is finally coming home, bringing plenty of extras!

Mickey 17 Box Office Milestone

Mickey 17 has finally reached a significant box office milestone, but that doesn’t mean it’s a financial hit just yet. Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi black comedy, starring Robert Pattinson in a mind-bending dual role, has officially broken even, earning $121 million worldwide. This includes $43.6 million domestically and $77.5 million internationally, surpassing its hefty $118 million budget.

While crossing the budget line is a step in the right direction, it’s not enough to guarantee profitability. Hollywood economics dictate that a film typically needs to double its production cost to account for marketing and distribution expenses. Unfortunately, Mickey 17 is still far from that mark, making it unlikely to be considered a true financial success.

Despite its underwhelming commercial performance, the film has been praised for its bold storytelling, Robert Pattinson’s compelling performance, and Bong Joon-Ho’s unique vision. With its upcoming digital and physical releases, Mickey 17 may still find a dedicated audience beyond theaters, but for now, its box office fate remains a cautionary tale in the world of ambitious sci-fi cinema.

